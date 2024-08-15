On Tuesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed with a gain of nearly 700 points. This increase came after two consecutive days of losses, following a 760-point growth on the previous Thursday.

Since the beginning of the current week, however, other economic indicators have been showing positive trend. Today (Thursday), the index opens at Tuesday’s closing of 77,877.41 points.

The inflation has been steady, with expectations of further reduction in fuel prices. Likewise, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that there will be no import restrictions as the reserves have strongly risen.

After yesterday’s Independence Day holiday, the benchmark KSE-100 index is expected to open with positive market sentiment and further boost investor confidence.