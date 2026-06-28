Pakistan’s renowned chef Rahat Ali has passed away.

Chef Rahat Ali was one of the most beloved names in Pakistan. She was known for giving easy tips and recipes related to cooking.

Her ever-smiling face and cheerful disposition made millions of her students confident, however, the news of her death has left the entire nation in mourning.

Chef Rahat Ali’s death was shocking news for her fans, while her family sources have confirmed her death.

Her daughter Maida is also a well-known chef. Chef Maida Rahat Ali lives in the US and is still associated with the cooking profession. Chef Rahat Ali’s niece shared the sad news of her death on social media:

On the death of Chef Rahat Ali, a fan wrote that may Allah grant him a place in heaven. Another added that I am very sad. I learned cooking from him. This is very sad and unbelievable news.