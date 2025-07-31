Daily The Patriot

NationalPakistan

PTI's Ahmad Khan Bhachar removed as Opposition Leader in Punjab

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: July 31, 2025 | Updated 15 minutes ago

PTI's Ahmad Khan Bhachar removed as Opposition Leader in Punjab

 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ahmad Khan Bhachar has been removed from his position as the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly.

According to reports, the Punjab Assembly Secretariat has officially issued a notification removing Bhachar from the post.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced PTI leaders Ahmad Chatha, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 violence case.

Following the conviction, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued disqualification notices for both Ahmad Chatha and Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

Ahmad Chatha was elected from NA-66 Wazirabad, while Ahmad Khan Bhachar represented PP-87 Mianwali in the Punjab Assembly.

