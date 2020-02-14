Remittances increase by 9.36 percent: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday said that foreign Remittances by Pakistanis has increased 9.36 percent as compare to previous year. The PM’s adviser tweeted on social media site on twitter. In his tweet he informed that the foreign remittances reached $13.30 billion in July-Jan 2020 which shows growth of 4.1 percent as compared to previous year. It was stood at $12.74 billion during same period last year.

Opposition on Friday criticized government’s new media policy accusing the government of having bypassed the parliament in drafting the rules. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid said that the government had assured the opposition that the new rules regarding digital media would be tabled before the Senate committee but it did not happened. “The ministry had promised that the committee would be taken into confidence of the new law but it did not happened, she said,

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Senator Usman Khan Kakar opposing legislation to control internet said that public is not allowed to use social media freely in the country. He termed it law of jungle and said journalists are being “restricted” and some have even been kidnapped or murdered. On Wednesday it was reported that the government has approved a new set of rules for digital media. Under the new rules, social media companies will be required to submit information such as subscriber information, traffic data and content data to a designated investigation agency when sought. They would have to pay a fine up to Rs 500 million, in case of failure. The social media companies will also be required to establish an office in Islamabad within the next three months and appoint a focal person. As per the rules, the social media platforms will also have to remove any content deemed “unlawful” and pointed out to them through email within 24 hours or 6 hours in case of emergency.