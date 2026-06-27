Famous religious figure Nasir Madni apologized to actress Momina Iqbal for her controversial statement.

According to details, after the dispute between actress Momina Iqbal and PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar came to light, Allama Nasir Madni criticized Momina Iqbal during a speech.

He made serious allegations against the actress and held her responsible for the dispute.

After this, Momina Iqbal expressed her displeasure over Nasir Madni’s statement and hinted at legal action and then sent a notice of Rs 170 million in damages through her legal team on June 17.

The actress, through her lawyer Advocate Adnan Ehsan Khan, issued a legal notice to Nasir Madni, demanding an explanation, apology and removal of related content for the alleged defamatory statements.

The legal notice stated that some of Nasir Madani’s statements about Momina Iqbal were damaging to her reputation, honor, and professional life. These remarks fall under the category of defamation, and therefore, they should be immediately denied and a public apology should be made.