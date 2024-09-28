The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, “You will definitely follow the nations before you, hand to hand and hand to hand, even if they enter the cave, you will follow them. We said, “O Messenger of Allah, do you mean Jews and Christians?” He said, “Who else?” (Sahih Bukhari)

Our attitude today is similar to what the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) had already said in this hadith, that is, forgetting the teachings of the Prophets. The first nations also forgot the commandments of the apostles, preferring to follow their monks. Our trend today is that we are living our lives by neglecting the teachings of the Messenger of Allah in every aspect of our lives. Islam is a combination of Quran and Sunnah. According to the teachings of the Prophet, if there is no clear command in any matter from the Qur’an and the Sunnah, then one will go towards Ijmaa and Ijtihad, even if there is a Sahih Hadith in any matter, someone else’s sayings are considered as religion. Is there a reason to be a true Muslim? Not at all.

Due to non-observance of the Sunnah, our priorities today have changed, whether they are related to worship or other matters of life. The commands of the Messengers are supported by revelation, and when these commands are forgotten, nothing will be gained from the religion except the increase of innovations. About which the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Every new invention in religion is an innovation, and every innovation is misguidance, and every misguidance is in the fire.”

According to the hadith of the Prophet, today we, like other nations, have deviated from the Sunnah of the Prophet and followed new innovations in religion, due to which our priorities have changed. We all need easy ways in life. We have discovered the rewards of every work in the name of pleasing Allah and His Messenger. Look in the context of worship, the order of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) is that whenever you have a need, ask your Creator and Owner, Allah Ta’ala, no one is capable of fulfilling your need. But today we are the most disobedient to this order. We have all made our own little gods to whom we pray and are grateful. We abandoned the prayers. Then we abandoned Hajj and made Umrah obligatory upon us every year, because there is benefit in it, the profit we earn in the name of Umrah. This is not religion. Today, the Arab government had to warn us that in the name of Hajj and Umrah, we are sending a large army of donkeys to Saudi Arabia, if this is not taken seriously, then the Saudi government can take strict action against the Pakistani pilgrims. It is a matter of shame that in all the Islamic countries, Pakistan is the only country where we do this in the name of religion. Therefore, the foundations of religion must be protected, then its building will stand properly.

In the same way, in worship, we abandoned duties and made Nawafil obligatory. Of course, Nawafl has its own reward, but according to the decree of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), one who does not perform his duty will not be accepted.

Look at matters in life. Regarding the salah of mercy, the Prophet (peace be upon him) said that whoever wants to increase his sustenance and life, he should show salah of mercy to his relatives and maintain good relations with them. But today, if Allah blesses us with sustenance, first of all, we are boycotted by our relatives. Then regarding the rights of the neighbour, the Prophet said that I was so stressed that his share in the inheritance would be determined. But today, if we are indifferent to anyone, it is the neighbor. Regarding marriage, the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said that as soon as the children reach the age of puberty, they should be married, because marriage is a means of safeguarding sins. Today, due to abandoning this one year, we are suffering from many kinds of absurdities.

We have abandoned moral values ​​and we are faced with the ugliness of growing immorality in society. Take any aspect of life from earning sustenance to reward and punishment. The Sunnah of Rasulullah SAW was not limited to the adoption of modesty, external clothing and fashion, following him is a torch and a means of salvation in every field of life.

In the sermon of Hajjat ​​al-Wada, the Prophet said, “I am leaving two things among you after me, which of you will hold fast to it and will never go astray, that is the Book of Allah and my Sunnah.”

Today we have abandoned both of them and have held fast to the people’s opinion about religion. Then our end will be the same as the first nations before us. They also went astray and we will also go astray. Blind imitation in religion is taking us away from religion. It is necessary to read and learn religion. It was assumed for every Muslim to acquire knowledge so that he should read and understand the religion, read and understand the Qur’an and Hadith and practice it, so that we can turn the scope of our priorities in the right direction. Why should one be in need of anyone in the matter of religion when the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah is as clear as day in front of us, as it was during the time of the Companions. In today’s modern technology, it has become very easy to get religion, so religion is now just a click away, if you don’t know how to read, listen to educated scholars who speak in the light of Quran and Hadith, not those who only give their opinion. Explain.