Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor will play an important role in the new film ‘Dhoom 4′ of the famous Bollywood series.

According to Indian media reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a negative role in Yash Raj Films’ new film ‘Dhoom 4’. Ranbarakpur will start shooting for Dhoom 4 on his birthday, September 28.

The bad news for Dhoom series fans is that Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, two popular characters from the previous three films of the Dhoom series, are not part of the cast of Dhoom 4 this time. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Inspector Jay and Uday Chopra Ali in the film. The script of Dhoom 4 is also jointly written by Aditya Chopra and Vijaykrishna Acharya.

According to reports, Ranbirakpur had expressed his desire to join the cast of Dhoom series on several occasions and was in talks with the filmmakers for a long time. The heroine and other details of Dhoom 4 are yet to be released.