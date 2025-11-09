Riyadh: Even before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the US, speculations of a major upheaval in the region are being made based on US President Donald Trump’s claims, but Saudi Arabia has reiterated its principled stance on recognizing Israel and increased the conditions.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, US President Donald Trump has been claiming that Saudi Arabia has agreed to establish relations with Israel, but this does not seem possible during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s scheduled visit to the US this month.

The report states that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia after decades of hostility could shake up the political and security landscape of the Middle East and as a result, American influence in the region will deepen.

Sources said that Saudi Arabia has indicated through US diplomatic channels that its position on relations with Israel has not changed and that it will sign the agreement only if a roadmap for recognizing Palestine as a state is given.

Sources said that Saudi Arabia has sent this message so that there is no diplomatic mistake and before issuing any statement, the position of Saudi Arabia and the United States has to be clarified and this message has been given to avoid any misunderstanding before or after the talks at the White House.

It should be noted that Donald Trump had claimed this month that Saudi Arabia would soon join the Muslim countries that signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 to establish relations with Israel.

The countries that established relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

On the other hand, reports said that Mohammed bin Salman is very clear that he is not in favor of any possible relationship with Israel in the near future until a concrete step is taken towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Penkov, an expert at the American think tank, believes that Mohammed bin Salman is expected to use his influence more explicitly for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state during talks with Donald Trump.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Washington next week, which will be his first visit to the US since the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018, as Mohammed bin Salman was directly accused of the incident.

On the other hand, Mohammed bin Salman had denied involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.