Pakistani showbiz industry’s rising actress Reham Rafique has revealed that she is facing depression.

The actress, who has been away from social media for some time due to depression, recently shared a short video on Instagram in which she can be seen struggling with mental stress.

The actress appealed to fans and the public that if someone talks about their mental problems, treat them gently, take them seriously and provide a suitable environment.

Reham wrote in the caption of the video that she is sharing these personal moments not for sympathy but for awareness. Mental health is a drama, rather painful and sometimes it seems that just being alive is a difficult task.

She said that I will always raise my voice about mental health even if people make fun of me, I will continue this journey and I am grateful that you are with me.

Reham Rafique thanked the fans who expressed their best wishes for her. After his post, a wave of concern spread among fans and users on social media, and many people prayed for his recovery and courage.