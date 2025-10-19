By Sardar Khan Niazi

As the geopolitical tides shift across South and Central Asia, one truth remains constant: regional stability is linked to peace in Pakistan. From the mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the shores of Gwadar, Pakistan stands at a crossroads. It is both a pivot and a pressure point in a region fraught with historical tensions, economic disparities, and evolving security challenges. The implications of instability in Pakistan extend far beyond its borders. This is not just Pakistan’s concern — it is a regional imperative. Afghanistan, Iran, China, India, and the broader Central Asian republics all watch closely. A stable Pakistan contributes to trade, energy corridors, counterterrorism cooperation, and humanitarian relief efforts. Conversely, unrest within Pakistan reverberates across borders, disrupting not only economic flow but also sowing insecurity and distrust among neighbors. In recent years, internal unrest, political polarization, and resurging militancy have strained the country’s social and institutional fabric. Targeted violence in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing attacks on security personnel, and the presence of transnational militant networks raise alarm bells. These are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of a deeper, systemic instability that demands urgent redress. Moreover, the economic cost of this instability is crippling. With a depreciating currency, ballooning inflation, and dwindling investor confidence, Pakistan’s ability to project power as a regional player is compromised. The vision of connectivity via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), for instance, depends heavily on domestic peace and institutional predictability. Without them, even the most ambitious infrastructure investments risk turning into stranded assets. Peace in Pakistan is not only about ending violence; it’s about establishing sustainable governance, inclusive development, and the rule of law. The shrinking democratic discourse, and media censorship are counterproductive to this goal. Only by empowering institutions, restoring public trust, and fostering a pluralistic political culture can Pakistan move toward lasting peace. This moment also offers an opportunity. The global community, especially Pakistan’s regional neighbors and strategic allies, must recognize that their long-term interests are served by supporting Pakistan’s journey toward stability. This includes calibrated diplomacy, trade partnerships, and non-interventionist support for democratic development. India and Pakistan, despite their complex history, must realize that enduring peace in South Asia will remain elusive unless both nations engage in sincere dialogue. Kashmir remains a flashpoint, but even beyond that, cooperation on climate change, water sharing, and anti-terror frameworks could help ease tensions. Mutual demonization has only hardened public sentiment on both sides; it is time to pivot to pragmatism. Afghanistan’s fragile situation adds another layer of urgency. The porous border and overlapping tribal linkages mean that instability in Afghanistan and Pakistan often feed off one another. Collaborative security mechanisms, refugee support systems, and economic integration could serve both nations better than decades of suspicion. The role of civil society, media, and youth in Pakistan’s peace process cannot be overstated. Despite challenges, there are vibrant movements advocating for human rights, environmental sustainability, and educational reform. These voices need amplification, not suppression. They represent the alternative vision for Pakistan — one rooted in resilience, not reactivity. The path to peace is arduous but not impossible. It demands courageous leadership, both civilian and military, as well as a citizenry committed to unity over division. It calls for introspection, institutional reform, and a willingness to listen — especially to those historically marginalized. In the final analysis, regional stability is a shared good — and peace in Pakistan is the keystone. If Pakistan falters, the region risks sliding into deeper insecurity. However, if it rises, with the support of its people and partners, it can become a force for peace, connectivity, and shared prosperity. The stakes could not be higher — and the time to act is now.