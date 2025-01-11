As the Afghan Taliban seek regional engagement to counter their isolation and strengthen economic ties, Pakistan must reevaluate its approach toward its western neighbor. Despite the lack of formal recognition of the Taliban regime, several regional states, including India, China, and Russia, are cultivating relations with Kabul to secure their strategic and economic interests. This evolving landscape demands a recalibration of Islamabad’s Afghan strategy to safeguard its own national security and regional standing.

A notable development is the recent meeting between the Taliban foreign minister and the Indian foreign secretary in Dubai. India, once a significant stakeholder in Afghanistan, appears to be reestablishing its influence, with trade relations forming the crux of discussions. This is part of New Delhi’s broader strategy to regain its foothold in Afghanistan after the 2021 Taliban takeover, where it had previously invested $3 billion in reconstruction projects. Similarly, the Taliban’s growing ties with Beijing and Moscow reflect Kabul’s success in diversifying its regional partnerships.

For Pakistan, these developments should be a wake-up call. Relations with the Taliban have been strained, particularly due to the persistent threat posed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates from Afghan territory. Islamabad’s current strategy, combining limited engagement with kinetic actions, has failed to address this pressing security challenge effectively. A shift in approach is imperative to prevent further deterioration of bilateral ties and to mitigate threats to Pakistan’s internal security.

Experts suggest that Islamabad should engage directly with the Taliban leadership in Kandahar, the true power center of the regime. Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, despite his reclusive nature, holds significant influence over Afghanistan’s political and security apparatus. A focused diplomatic effort to convince the Kandahar leadership to relocate the TTP and other anti-Pakistan elements away from border areas could yield better results. Past attempts, such as the 2023 fatwa against jihad inside Pakistan, demonstrate that such engagement can produce some positive outcomes, even if limited.

Moreover, Pakistan must leverage its regional partnerships to press the Taliban for stronger counterterrorism measures. Collaborative efforts with China, Russia, and Iran could send a unified message to Kabul that harboring militant groups will not be tolerated. At the same time, Islamabad must maintain open channels of communication with both the Kandahar leadership and Kabul politicians, ensuring that dialogue remains a viable option.

A more pragmatic and inclusive Afghan strategy is vital. Failure to address the current challenges could result in greater insecurity along Pakistan’s western border and create opportunities for hostile states to exploit the situation. By recalibrating its approach, Pakistan can protect its national interests while contributing to regional stability.