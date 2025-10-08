The popular reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12” in the Indian state of Karnataka has been abruptly shut down due to environmental violations.

Following the action of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the show’s studio was sealed and all the participants were ordered to vacate their homes immediately.

This action was taken on the basis that the studio was blatantly violating environmental laws and was operating without obtaining the necessary permits. The board issued orders to immediately stop all activities and disconnect the electricity connection. As soon as the notice was issued, the administration directed all the participants participating in the show to vacate their homes immediately.

All the participants were shifted to the Eagleton Resort with security overnight so that arrangements could be made for their stay. After this decision, more than seven hundred people, including the technical team, lighting staff, camera operators and other staff, had to leave their duties and go home.

This Bigg Boss house was specially designed on the vision of actor Kacha Sudeep and the magnificent palace-like set was built at a cost of about Rs 5 crore. The show was launched just a few weeks ago in a grand manner.

Confirming the action, the state minister for environment and forests said that notices were sent to the studio several times, but the administration did not pay any attention. He said, “We had made it clear that compliance with environmental norms is necessary, but they deliberately ignored it.”

During the inspection, it was found that untreated sewage was being discharged from the Jolly Wood studios. In addition, the sewage treatment plant was not working, garbage was not being segregated properly, and two large diesel generators were running continuously, causing pollution in the environment.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 was being considered the biggest and most spectacular season, but this sudden closure has not only disappointed the fans but also sparked a debate on social media. The administrators have been advised to approach the court if they wish.