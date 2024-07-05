Our dear homeland saw an exponential reappearance of terrorism in 2022. Death rate soared, with around three hundred military and police personnel among nearly one thousand total victims. This disturbing trend continued into 2023, with almost eight hundred terror attacks and counter-terror operations claiming the lives of almost six hundred soldiers, including officers. Fueling this violence was a new and concerning alliance: a terror troika comprised of TTP, BLA, and the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), the regional affiliate of ISIS. Pakistan has frequently accused the Taliban government in Afghanistan of providing safe haven to the militant groups and has demanded on numerous occasions that the Taliban take retaliatory action against them. While the TTP leaders have denied using Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan in media interviews, they have not denied the presence of their militants operating within Pakistan. According to video statements played during a press conference by Balochistan’s Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, TTP’s Khawaraj Defence Shura Commander Nasrullah alias Molvi Mansoor raised fingers at the Indian Intelligence Agency, RAW, for providing full support to the Afghan Taliban government, the TTP and the BLA Majeed Brigade group. Nasrullah was arrested in an intelligence-based operation by Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies. His arrest revealed that RAW wanted to disrupt the CPEC project. He is involved in attacks on Pakistani security forces along the border regions. He previously belonged to Baitullah Mehsud’s group and fled to Afghanistan during Operation Zarb-e-Azab, a Pakistan Army campaign targeting militant strongholds. He also has a long history of involvement in attacks on Pakistani security forces along the border regions. As the head of TTP’s Defense Commission, he controlled the financial and administrative operations of the group. He blamed the BLA for his arrest, suggesting that the organization did not want any other party to claim credit for their operations. The TTP it seems may now be in full control of BLA and that Mehsuds hold all major leadership positions in TTP. These revelations and assertions raise serious concerns and permit further investigation into the external support for terrorist activities, and the motivations behind them. Several Indian actions have boomeranged. First, were the statements threatening the Muslim community made during the election campaign by BJP leaders to control Hindu votes away from the Congress. Second, were the threats India’s defense and foreign affairs minister issued time after time to seize Azad Kashmir, after New Delhi’s unilateral decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution that gave the occupied Kashmir an independent status. Third, was India’s use of targeted killings of the members of the Khalistan movement, through hired assassins. Fourth was India’s influence on the Taliban government in Afghanistan and its role in fostering an alliance between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The BJP lost its majority in the general elections and had to form a coalition government. From Canada to Australia and from the US to Pakistan, governments in every country have taken exception to India’s transgressing of the international legal redline and behaving like a criminal. The US had also extradited an Indian national wanted over an attempt to murder a US-Khalistan citizen. As for Azad Kashmir, India’s attempt to sow political instability failed to spark any large-scale disruptions. As far as the TTP and BLA alliance is concerned, India’s involvement has been badly exposed by none other than the TTP’s Khawaraj Defence Shura Commander Nasrullah alias Molvi Mansoor in a press conference. The newly launched military operation Azm-e-Istahkam unlike the previous ones should ensure that terrorists do not flee to Afghanistan for regrouping.