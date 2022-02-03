Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, while lauding the armed forces, said four to five terrorists were still holding out in Panjgur after the security forces successfully repulsed an attack on the FC base in the city and in Naushki.

The military’s media wing had confirmed on Wednesday night that at least one soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed after FC bases in Panjgur and Naushki came under attack.

“They [terrorists] would be eliminated soon. This is yet another success that Pakistan Army has achieved against terrorism,” the interior minister said in a video message.

3 جنوری2022

پنجگوراورنوشکی میں سکیورٹی فورسزکے کیمپوں پردہشت گردحملوں

The minister further revealed that four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during the operation whereas nine terrorists in Naushki and six in Panjgur were killed by the security forces.

“Panjgur and Naushki have been cleared of terrorists,” Rashid added.