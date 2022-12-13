In Vicky Kaushal’s forthcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera, actor Ranbir Kapoor will make a brief cameo.

Sources claim that the Sawariya actor will make a special appearance in the item song, “Bijli,” which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

The comedy-thriller movie Govinda Naam Mera was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was also co-produced by Karan Johar, Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma productions. Bhumi Pednekar from Dum Laga Ke Haisha also has a significant role in the movie.

On December 16, Govinda Naam Mera, a movie starring Kaushal, will be available on the OTT service Disney+Hotstar.

Ranbir Kapoor is now getting ready for his upcoming, as of yet untitled movie, which will be directed by Luv Ranjan and star Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir. Additionally, he was working on the Brahmastra 2 and the Rashmika Mandanna-starring picture Animal.