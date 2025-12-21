Widespread rain and snowfall across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir on Sunday have significantly intensified cold weather conditions, bringing relief from prolonged dry spells while also causing localized disruptions.

In Balochistan, rainfall was recorded after nearly ten months, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the province. Quetta and its surrounding areas experienced light morning rain, making the weather cold but refreshing. Similar conditions were reported in Chaman, Panjgur, Qalat, Loralai, Kharan and Qila Saifullah, where cold winds followed the rainfall. However, in some areas of the province, rain caused walls to collapse and trees to be uprooted.

According to the Meteorological Department, more rainfall is expected in northern Ziarat and adjoining areas, with snowfall likely in mountainous regions. Experts warn that the current weather system could further intensify cold conditions over the coming days.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, snowfall continued in upper regions including Mahodand, Kalam, Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba in Swat Valley. The snowfall has led to severe cold in nearby plains, while attracting a large number of tourists eager to witness winter scenery.

Rain was also reported in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with light to heavy showers recorded in different localities, further lowering temperatures. The weather department has forecast additional rainfall in the coming days.

Meanwhile, districts such as Haripur, Khanpur and Ghazi received rain after a prolonged dry period, bringing relief to farmers who welcomed the rainfall as beneficial for crops. Light rain was also recorded in Abbottabad and surrounding areas, adding to the cold spell.

In Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, rain continued in lower areas while intermittent snowfall persisted in upper regions, covering mountains with a thick white blanket. The rain and snowfall also helped extinguish forest fires in the area.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures, especially in hilly and