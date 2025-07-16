For the first time in Pakistan, a rabies vaccine has been developed locally by Dow University of Health Sciences.

Dow University has developed a “purified, inactivated, lyophilized” vaccine from locally sourced rabies viruses. This is the first completely locally produced human vaccine.

For now, batches will be prepared based on the approval for its clinical trials in the future.

According to the details, the initial raw doses of the vaccine, first called DOW Rab, were prepared in 2024, of which 30,000 doses were provided, while another 170,000 are planned to be prepared.

About 2 million doses of rabies vaccine are imported annually, however, now complete local vaccination will relieve this financial pressure by 2031. Its proposed use will be especially in rural areas where dog bites are more common.

Commercial production of the conventional vaccine began in 2024, but the modern, fully human vaccine is expected to be ready for the first time in 2025.

After final approval after trials, the vaccine will then be manufactured and distributed nationwide.