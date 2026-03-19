By Sardar Khan Niazi

A senior counterterrorism official’s resignation, though couched in the language of routine transition, has cast a long and unsettling shadow over a war that has largely escaped sustained public scrutiny. In a country where security narratives are tightly managed and dissent is often muted, such a departure inevitably raises more questions than it answers. Why would a seasoned official — presumably privy to the inner workings of the state’s counterterrorism apparatus — step down at a time when the threat landscape remains volatile? Was it fatigue, disagreement over policy direction, or a deeper disillusionment with strategies that have yielded diminishing returns? In the absence of transparency, speculation fills the void. For years, the counterterrorism framework has operated on a familiar script: kinetic operations, intelligence-led targeting, and periodic declarations of success. While these measures have undoubtedly disrupted militant networks, they have not eradicated the underlying drivers of extremism. The persistence — and in some areas, resurgence — of militant activity suggests that the problem is more complex than official narratives often admit. The resignation brings into focus an uncomfortable possibility: that there may be internal recognition of strategic stagnation. Counterterrorism, as practiced, may be locked in a cycle of tactical victories but strategic drift. Eliminating operatives does not dismantle ideologies; nor does it address governance deficits, economic marginalization, and regional instability — all of which continue to feed militancy. Equally troubling is the lack of public debate. Wars that are not openly discussed are rarely democratically owned. Parliamentary oversight remains limited, civil society engagement is sporadic, and media coverage often oscillates between alarmism and silence. In such an environment, policy is shaped within closed circles, insulated from the very society it is meant to protect. The departing official’s silence — whether self-imposed or institutionally encouraged — is itself telling. It reflects a broader culture where candid reflection on security policy is discouraged, if not penalized. Yet without such reflection, course correction becomes impossible. There is also a regional dimension that cannot be ignored. Shifting dynamics across borders, evolving militant alliances, and great power competition have all complicated the counterterrorism landscape. Any effective strategy must therefore be adaptive, nuanced, and rooted in a clear-eyed assessment of both domestic and external realities. What is needed now is not conjecture about personalities, but scrutiny of policy. Are current approaches sustainable? Are resources being allocated effectively? Is there sufficient coordination between civilian and military institutions? Most importantly, is there a long-term vision that goes beyond reactive measures? The resignation should serve as a moment of reckoning. It is an opportunity — albeit one that may well be missed — to initiate a broader national conversation about the direction of counterterrorism efforts. Such a conversation must include parliament, academia, civil society, and the public at large. Silence may be convenient, but it is rarely strategic. If anything, the departure of a senior official underscores the urgency of asking difficult questions. A war that cannot be questioned is a war that risks losing its way. Until those questions are addressed with honesty and transparency, the cycle will persist — and resignations like this will continue to unsettle, rather than illuminate.

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