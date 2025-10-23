ISLAMABAD: Qatar has reiterated its commitment to invest $3 billion in Pakistan and several protocols of economic and technical cooperation were signed between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the sixth joint ministerial commission meeting between Pakistan and Qatar was held in Islamabad, which was chaired by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Qatari Minister for Commerce Sheikh Faisal bin Thani.

The Economic Affairs Spokesperson said that several protocols of economic and technical cooperation were signed between Pakistan and Qatar and Qatar reiterated its commitment to invest $3 billion in Pakistan.

He said that it was agreed to strengthen direct contacts between SIFC and Qatar Investment Authority and launch an “Air of Culture” program in the field of culture and media.

The Economic Affairs Spokesperson said that the meeting encouraged joint production of films, dramas and cultural programs, agreed to cooperate on electric, automated and hydrogen vehicle technology in transport, and considered the possibilities of Qatari investment in motorway and infrastructure projects.

The meeting decided that a consultative meeting would be held soon between the Pakistan-Qatar Aviation Authorities, and it was also agreed to prepare an executive program for cooperation in education and training.

The Economic Affairs Spokesperson said that emphasis was placed on partnership between the Qatar Science and Technology Park and the Special Technology Zones Authority, and discussions were held on preparing a new labor MoU for the deployment of skilled Pakistanis in Qatar.

In the meeting, both countries agreed to maintain contacts to implement the decisions of the JMC.