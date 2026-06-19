LAHORE: Punjab Police Inspector General Abdul Karim has said that the Chakwal incident, in which a nine-year-old girl was killed during an alleged encounter involving the Counter Crime Department (CCD), will not be covered up under any pressure.

Speaking at a press conference along with the Additional Inspector General of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Lahore, he said the Punjab police fully acknowledged the seriousness of the incident.

He said a joint investigation team (JIT) had been formed to probe the killing of the girl in Chakwal.

He said officials involved in the shooting had been detained and an inquiry was under way.

Abdul Karim said the incident, in which a minor girl identified as Hania Adeel was killed, was “deeply tragic” and that the case would not be shielded from investigation.

“An innocent life cannot be lost and the matter hidden behind a police operation,” he said.

He said Punjab police fully acknowledged the seriousness of the incident and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

“We share the grief of the family of Hania Adeel,” Abdul Karim said, adding that authorities would not come under any pressure in the investigation.

He said legal proceedings had been initiated immediately after the incident and an FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The IG said a team had not been formed to protect anyone but to establish the truth.

Abdul Karim said no institution could maintain public trust without acknowledging mistakes and assured that the investigation would proceed independently.

He declined to comment on details that could influence the ongoing inquiry.

The briefing came after a post-mortem examination confirmed that the nine-year-old died due to multiple gunshot injuries.

According to medico-legal findings, Hania sustained at least 11 injury marks consistent with bullet wounds. The report said severe internal and external bleeding led to the failure of her heart and lungs.