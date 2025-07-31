Lahore: Under the Chief Minister’s Green Credit Program, the process of giving green credit of up to Rs 100,000 to those who switch from petrol bikes to electric bikes has started and those who buy electric bikes after December 2024 can register themselves on the Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Credit web portal and get green credit.

Green Credit Program Incharge Rizwana Anjum said that during the current financial year, the target is to convert 2,000 petrol bikes and 250 vehicles to electric, which will reduce 8,000 tons of carbon. The target is to reduce carbon emissions by 20% by 2030, for which 30% of transport will be converted to electric.

Speaking exclusively to Express News, Rizwana Anjum said that the Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Credit Program includes 35 measures through which ordinary citizens can get green credit, that is, measures that can reduce carbon emissions.

He said that under international agreements, Pakistan has to shift 30 percent of its transport to electric by 2023 and to achieve these goals, petrol motorcycle riders are being offered an offer that if they use electric motorcycles instead of petrol, they can get Rs 100,000 as a reward.

According to Rizwana Anjum, citizens who have purchased an electric bike after December 2024 should register themselves on the CM Punjab Green Credit Program web portal. After submitting all the details including the details of their electric bike, i.e. when and where the bike was purchased, the company and model of the electric bike, registration number, chassis number, registration book or photo of the bike, a representative of the Green Credit Program will visit the applicant’s address and verify it, after which Rs 50,000 will be paid to the applicant.

He said that to get another 50 thousand rupees, the electric bike will have to be registered with the Green Credit Program app, and another 50 thousand rupees will be given for traveling 6 thousand kilometers within 6 months.

According to EPA officials, the impression that money will be received by removing the engine of an old motorcycle and installing a motor and battery is not correct. Rather, under this program, ordinary bikers will have to first buy a new electric bike themselves and register it with the Green Credit Program.