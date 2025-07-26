Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasised that the priorities of the Model Villages Project will be set based on public needs.

Chairing a special meeting, CM Maryam received briefings on three key initiatives: the Model Villages, Clean Punjab, and Waste-to-Value projects. She demanded a deadline for the swift completion of the Model Villages initiative.

Progress on the project to transform 1,200 villages into model settlements across Punjab was reviewed. Each model village will be equipped with a round-the-clock water supply, a complete sewage system, and a waste management treatment facility.

Plans also include paved streets, road restoration, children’s parks, tree plantation, house numbering, and installation of signboards in every village.

The meeting also featured a briefing on solar-powered water supply and sewage models. In the pilot phase, development has been completed in 130 villages.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the project would prioritize the needs of the public, aiming to ensure full development of each village under the scheme.