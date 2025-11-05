LAHORE:The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution calling for the inclusion of citizens’ blood group information on computerized national identity cards (CNIC).The resolution was presented in the assembly by PML-N Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhry.

According to the text of the resolution, the timely availability of blood group information can help save hundreds of lives in cases of accidents and medical emergencies. Hospitals and blood banks often face difficulties in providing prompt assistance when a patient’s blood group is not known.The resolution further stated that the inclusion blood group information on national identity cards would enable blood banks to provide blood for patients more quickly.

The text also mentioned that, in the public interest, the Zafarwal Blood Society initiated this matter to highlight its importance. The assembly called on the federal government and NADRA to take necessary measures to make blood group information a part of the national identity card.