ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the government has decided that PTM will not be allowed to establish a parallel court in the name of Jirga under any circumstances.

While giving a news conference in Islamabad, he said that there is no objection to the holding of Jirga by PTM. And say

He said that on one side it is called Jirga and on the other side it is called Court. This is our government’s decision. We will not allow parallel court in any case. They are abusing the police and then dividing the nation by exaggerating racial discrimination. You must talk about the rights of your nation, but it is not right to use foul language. It will not be to turn the nation against the government. .

He said that the leaders of two major political parties met the leadership of PTM and said that if you talk about rights, we are with you, but it is not possible to talk about rights and also pick up guns, along with something else. Do, the leaders were not contacted again after that.