The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has taken a pioneering and commendable initiative to declare October 7th as the Day of Solidarity with Palestine. This initiative could serve as a model for all countries, especially Muslim nations, to establish creative paradigms in order to annually commemorate the memory of the tens of thousands of innocent civilian martyrs in Gaza and Lebanon including women and children, and to recall the memory of the victims of the genocide committed by the Israeli regime. This day will shine as a symbol of freedom, resistance against occupation, resilience and self-determination of the Palestinian nation, and defiance against oppression and tyranny on the global calendar. Also, this initiative can become a model of integrity in all countries that have not yet engaged in practical condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against humanity. Undoubtedly, it’s the demand of the lover of Palestinian Cause all around the world to welcome and support this great initiative by recognizing October 7th as the Day of Solidarity with Palestine and to commemorate it annually.