ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and spokesperson for the government’s negotiating team, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has said that the negotiation process will not be able to move forward positively due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s repeated changes in position.

According to a report by the official news agency APP, during an interview with a private TV, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the stakeholders that PTI is talking about have been trying to convince them for two and a half years, but they have not opened the door.

He said that on the one hand, PTI says that the government has the trust of stakeholders and on the other hand, it is trying to create doubts by changing its own position.

He said that the negotiation process will not be able to move forward positively due to repeated changes in position.

Irfan Siddiqui said that PTI had assured in its position that it would present written demands, but now it is changing its position.

The spokesperson of the government team said that Asad Qaiser’s statement seems to indicate that he is facing difficulties in fulfilling his promises and assurances, PTI should trust the government negotiation team and seriously cooperate in taking the negotiation process forward.

He said that the PTI team never mentioned meeting with leaders other than the founder PTI in the meeting, the agreed statement of both the meetings is on record, if they had any such position, it would have been mentioned in this statement.

He said that the assurance of submitting written demands is present in this statement, from which an attempt is now being made to backtrack, negotiations and judicial proceedings are two separate things.