BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani squash player Sohail Adnan has continued his impressive run of form in the ongoing British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham and has made it to the final.

News agency APP reported on the basis of information provided by the Pakistan Squash Federation that Sohail Adnan defeated Egyptian opponent Amr Mustafa by a clear margin of 3-0 in the semi-finals of the British Open Squash with scores of 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7.

This victory of the national squash player will set up a thrilling final match against top-seeded Egyptian player Moez Tamer Al-Moghazy in the Under-13 category.

Sohail Adnan will aim to end the tournament in a remarkable manner with a gold medal.