<!-- wp:image {"width":900,"height":599} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/7-5.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="599"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Minister for Railways <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Khawaja Saad<\/a> Saturday said that forcing a public meeting against the will of the Christian community in a Church owned ground in Sialkot was bullying and a shameful attempt to coerce minority community.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a tweet, the minister said that the local administration was ready to provide suitable place for holding public gathering in Sialkot and PTI should go ahead with their usual <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">rhetoric <\/a>and use of foolish language against their opponents in the meeting.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But the use of private property of anyone against his willingness was highly objectionable and tantamount to bullying him and such did not match democratic traditions, the minister added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, in another tweet, he castigated Imran Khan for his bad governance during his four years tenure including destruction of economy, desecration of Constitution, worst corruption,<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> rollback<\/a> from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), increase in hunger, poverty, global loneliness, fall of Kashmir and worst load shedding.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->