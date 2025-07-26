The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has suspended the six-month sentences handed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act.

The court ordered the release of the workers on bail and directed each of them to submit surety bonds worth Rs. 20,000. The bail was granted under Section 382-A.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal announced the verdict on the bail pleas. The PTI workers were earlier booked in two separate cases registered at Ramna Police Station.

A dozen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were sentenced to six months on Thursday in jail by two different courts in Islamabad for participating in the November 26 protest without official permission.