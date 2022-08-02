In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) determined that the PTI had certainly received illegal funds and sent the party a notice.

The decision in the case brought by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar, which had been waiting since November 14, 2014, was made public by a three-person ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander (CEC) Sultan Raja. The judgement, which was withheld on June 21, was supposed to be delivered at 10am but then was delayed by approximately 30 minutes.

According to the ECP, the party also “knowingly and willfully” accepted donations from PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975, which were “hit by ban and in violation of Pakistani laws,” as well as Bristol Engineering Services, an organisation with its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, E-Planet Trustees, a private company registered on the Cayman Islands, SS Marketing Manchester, and PTI USA LLC-6160.

It continued by stating that PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Limited Company also provided donations to the party. The sums received by PTI Pakistan from both companies are subject to restriction and are in breach of Pakistani law.

Additionally, the party received payments from the Australian company Dunpec Limited as well as the Pakistani firms Anwar Brothers, Zain Cotton, and Young Sports, which again broke the law.”PTI Pakistan received donations from 34 international nationals and 351 foreign-based businesses through fundraising efforts run by PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975.

The solicitation of gifts and donations from foreign individuals and businesses is prohibited and against Pakistani law.