In the ongoing negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government, the convener of the government’s negotiation committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has said that the PTI should reconsider and not abandon the negotiations.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, Irfan Siddiqui said that the PTI’s announcement of ending the negotiations is regrettable.

He said that the PTI people would have listened to our answer first and then refused. In our opinion, the 7 days given by the PTI are ending on January 28 and they had given the date of January 28 to the Speaker. Why can’t they wait for 5 days?

Irfan Siddiqui said that it was decided in the first meeting that the demands would be brought in writing. It took them 42 days to bring the demands and they want us to form a commission within 7 days. They were eager to come and they are also in a hurry to leave. What happened in 7 days that they announced the end of the negotiations?

He said that it will take some time for us to respond, PTI should reconsider, do not abandon the talks.

It should be remembered that Irfan Siddiqui’s statement has come at a time when some time ago, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister had announced the end of the ongoing talks with the government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gauhar, while talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, said that today I and other lawyers met with the founder of PTI Imran Khan. Khan had given the government seven days’ time earlier as well. The founder of PTI has said that if the government does not announce the commission today, then our talks are over.

Barrister Gauhar: If the commission is not announced within this time, then further rounds of our talks will not proceed, the government has not announced the commission yet, we wanted to have talks and move forward.

He said that the political differences are so deep that the illusion is not getting out, if a commission is to be formed, three senior judges should be from the Supreme Court or the High Court, we will continue our struggle according to the constitution and law.

He said that we will try against the independent judiciary and the 26th Amendment, we will start a struggle together with all political parties, Khan Sahib has said that the commission was supposed to be announced till today.

He said that Khan Sahib has already said that we are not waiting for any foreign help, nor does PTI believe in it.

Yesterday, Irfan Siddiqui had said that he would give a written reply to PTI on January 28, a decision on the formation or not of a judicial commission regarding the incidents of May 9 and November 26 has not been made yet.

He said that a detailed legal opinion has been taken on the opposition’s demands, the government committee will be consulted tomorrow and Friday, and a written response will be given to the PTI on January 28. The decision on the formation of the judicial commission has not yet been made