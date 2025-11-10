Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Saifullah Abro announced his resignation after voting in favor of the 27th Constitutional Amendment against the party policy.

Speaking after voting in favor of the 27th Constitutional Amendment in the Senate session, Senator Saifullah Abro said that India was humiliated all over the world due to the role of the Pakistan Army in the Indo-Pak war, and India was not accepting this defeat earlier.

He said that he has not given the respect that President Trump gave to Field Marshal to anyone, I voted because of Field Marshal and came to vote because of General Asim Munir.

He said that ten members of my family were raised on the occasion of the previous amendment, after that my party raised its voice for me.

Saifullah Abro announced that I am resigning from my senatorship.

Hearing the announcement of resignation, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Senator Saifullah Abro has resigned, we will make you a senator again.

Earlier, PTI decided to take action against Senator Saifullah Abro under Article 63A for voting against the party in the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Senator Ali Zafar said that Saifullah Abro has been disqualified, we will file a reference against him in the Election Commission, as parliamentary leader I had instructed all senators not to vote.

Senator Ali Zafar said that Saifullah Abro has violated party discipline and voted for the government.