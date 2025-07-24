Rawalpindi police briefly detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharat but later released him.

Raja Basharat had appeared before the election tribunal for the NA-55 case along with his lawyer, Advocate Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan. As they exited the tribunal, police surrounded his vehicle.

The PTI leader was then taken into custody and shifted to New Town police station along with his vehicle.

Raja Basharat stated that he has confirmed bail in all cases and is not intimidated by such tactics. His lawyer, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, also confirmed that all bail documents were shown to the police, yet they proceeded with the arrest.

Later, the lawyer reported that Raja Basharat was released from New Town police station after the verification of the bail documents.