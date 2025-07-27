PESHAWAR :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a formal warning to seven Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Malakand Division for failing to attend a scheduled meeting to discuss August 5 protest.The warning was issued by PTI’s Provincial General Secretary, Ali Asghar Khan. The absent lawmakers include Shakeel Khan, Ali Shah, Sharafat Ali, Fakhar Jehan, Dr. Amjad, Sultan Room, and Sohail Sultan.

According to party sources, strict disciplinary action will be taken in the future against any member who neglects party directives.The PTI leadership emphasized that maintaining discipline is essential and all MPAs must ensure their attendance in upcoming meetings to avoid punitive measures.