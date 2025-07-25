Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared a plan to launch a movement on August 5 on the call of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that PTI has prepared a plan for the August 5 movement and the PTI leadership has again issued instructions to the provincial leadership and leaders.

Sources said that on August 5, every ticket holder will register a protest in his constituency, and rallies will be taken out in the constituencies.

According to Express News, sources said that party leaders expressed no confidence in Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and it was said that Salman Akram Raja has said in most of the meetings that he is not protest material.

PTI sources said that the next meeting of the political committee is expected tomorrow, but no venue has been finalized for the meeting yet.

Sources said that Secretary General Salman Akram Raja left for Sindh without taking the political committee seriously, while most of the leaders have gone into hiding regarding May 9, and a meeting of the political committee has been called, allegedly due to the lack of interest of the party leaders.