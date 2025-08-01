ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has said that the sons of the former prime minister have applied for visas at the Pakistani High Commission and are awaiting the visa.

In a statement on the social networking website X, Aleema Khan, sister of the PTI founder, said that Suleman and Qasim applied for visas at the Pakistani High Commission in London a few days ago.

She said that the Pakistani ambassador has informed that the approval of the visa applications is pending at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad and the final decision on the visa will be taken after the approval of the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

Aleema Khan said that the Pakistani High Commission in London has informed the relevant authorities after receiving the applications.

The sister of the PTI founder said that Suleman and Qasim are awaiting visas and the approval process from the Ministry of Interior is underway.