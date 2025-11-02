LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to challenge the Punjab Local Government Bill 2025 in the Lahore High Court.

According to PTI leader Ijaz Shafi, the party will file a constitutional petition in the High Court on Monday. Representations in this regard have been submitted by Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Ijaz Shafi, Munir Ahmed and Mian Shabbir Ismail, which have been sent to the President, Prime Minister, Governor Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab and other high officials.

Ijaz Shafi said that detailed objections prepared with the help of legal experts have been sent to the government. According to him, several provisions of the Punjab Local Government Bill are in conflict with Articles 17, 32 and 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that there are serious reservations over the non-partisan, one vote multi-member union council model, as it weakens the role of political parties and affects the autonomy of local bodies.

The text of the objections states that giving control to administrative officers instead of local representatives under the bill is against the principle of devolution of powers to the lower level. Moreover, the transfer of financial powers to the centralization will weaken local autonomy. The power to appoint administrators for an indefinite period has also been declared unconstitutional.

PTI leaders have demanded that the direct election of the union council chairman be restored, the five-year term of local government bodies be constitutionally fixed and a clear election schedule be issued. Along with this, there has been a demand for imposing strict restrictions on executive intervention and the powers of the administrator.

According to Ijaz Shafi, a declaration and injunction application will be filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday, in which a request will be made to stop the implementation of the controversial provisions and protect local democracy.