Peshawar: Councilors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party.

Shabbir Hussain, former chairman of PTI, said in a press conference at Peshawar Press Club along with other members that they strongly condemn the events of May 9. From today we are resigning from PTI and joining PPP.

Former Tehreek-e-Insaf councilors Shamim Hussain, Malik Shahab, Humayun Khan, Ghulam Farooq, Ejaz Khan Muhammad Wahid, Jameel Khan and Zahid Saeed Elahi also announced to join the PPP.

People’s Party leader Ziaullah Afridi said that these people who are joining the People’s Party today participated in the sit-ins in 2014. These young people will play an important role in the development of Peshawar and the province. The youth were brainwashed for the May 9 conspiracy. Enemies will foil the conspiracy they will make against Pakistan.

He further said that 16 local body representatives of Muslim League-N, JUIF and ANP have also joined the People’s Party.