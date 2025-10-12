Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also sought help from Pakistan Muslim (N) in electing a new chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A PTI delegation led by PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar Khan met Federal Minister Amir Muqam at his residence. The delegation also included members of the National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab, Ali Khan Jadoon and Dr. Amjad, Kabir Khan, Idrees Khattak, Laik Khan, and Ikram Khatana.

Junaid Akbar said during the meeting that they have come in the hope of taking decisions together like in the past, and the country has to face the problems it is going through together.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has a clear majority in the assembly, and in the current circumstances, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot afford further difficulties and political instability.

The provincial president of PTI said that they want to elect Sohail Afridi as the chief minister unopposed.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam told the PTI delegation that, in accordance with the traditions of the province, they will talk to other opposition parties and inform them after consulting with the central leadership.