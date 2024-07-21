Imran Khan has made a decision, and as a citizen, I would like to know what the state’s decision is. It is important to note that there has been a delay in making important decisions regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This delay, even today, is apparent, and it seems to be too late this time.

The question is whether the state will continue to suffer from the situation in its procrastination, or if it will be able to take a decision.

Observing Imran Khan’s politics, the term demagogue comes to mind. A demagogue is a leader who has nothing to do with reason and logic – he doesn’t have a strategy or anything to think about. Instead, he only affects people, fills them with hatred based on their desires and deprivations, and sets fire to them. He makes them a hotbed of madness. It’s just a game of hate. Whether a person or an institution comes in front of his personal dictatorship, he wants to destroy them with his madness and alienation. Demagogic leadership is based on post-truth and assumption. It has the ability to make lies true on the basis of propaganda. His last and first priority is himself and his interests.

Democracy encompasses more than just power and politics. If it were solely about those elements, the legacies of Mussolini and Hitler would not be considered as that of fascists and dictators in history. Mussolini, for instance, initially ascended to power through elections and forged alliances to form a government. Similarly, Hitler was associated with a political party and experienced a defeat in the presidential election. However, upon assuming the role of chancellor, the system of governance he implemented earned him a place as one of the most notorious fascist rulers in history.

Every institution has been made controversial. They are not ready to talk to any political party. Hatred has been used as a weapon, and the state is being blackmailed to relinquish power, threatening the country’s security and economy.

If there is still a source of rational thinking, PTI should reflect on whether it genuinely embodies the principles of a political party, and whether this approach risks undermining democracy.