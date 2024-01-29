ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Babar Awan has claimed that PTA has shut down the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf website.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Babar Awan said that notice should also be taken of this closure, the jail trial of PTI founder is a violation of the United Nations Human Rights Charter.

He said that the prison trial of the PTI founder should be made public like the Supreme Court, only when the Shahadat is being recorded, the PTI founder is brought to the court, and justice is being killed in his case.

Babar Awan said that it is a welcome step that the court recognizes the freedom of expression.

The PTI leader further said that Nawaz Sharif can only manage his own business and not the country, he has no chance of becoming the prime minister, whatever tribes and nationalities there are, they must be respected under Article 14.