Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) announced to end their five-day-long sit-in late Friday night after the Sindh government agreed to meet PSP chief Mustafa Kamal’s demand on Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

The PSP on Saturday (January 29) announced to stage a sit-in against the Sindh Local Government Act 2021, two days after the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had ended its 29-day-long dharna over the same law.

Sindh Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah addressed the party workers present at PSP sit-in and announced that “eventually Mustafa Kamal has won and the Sindh government has agreed on PSP’s demand in connection with local government law.”

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal, however, said that he has not ended the sit-in; the party has decided to postpone it till February 18.

“I have informed Nasir Shah that legislation will be done during February 11-18 regarding the Local Government Act and it will be presented in the provincial assembly,” he added.

According to the sources, the Sindh government and PSP have agreed on provincial finance commission while dialogues will continue to name Metropolitan Corporation as city government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JI had also staged a sit-in outside Sindh Assembly on Local Government Act but announced to call off the sit-in after almost a month in Karachi as negotiations with the Sindh government succeeded.