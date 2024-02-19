In the third match of the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans easily defeated Karachi Kings by a huge margin of 55 runs.

In the match played in Multan, Karachi Kings captain Shan Masood won the toss and invited Sultans to bat.

Multan Sultans scored 185 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, Reza Hendricks remained unbeaten with 79 runs. His innings included 3 sixes and 7 fours.

Apart from this, David Mullan played an innings of 52 runs off 41 balls, Mohammad Rizwan got out by scoring 11 runs while Khushdil Shah remained not out by scoring 28 runs, his innings included 4 fours.

Mir Hamza and Daniel took one wicket each for Karachi Kings.

In pursuit of the target of 186 runs, Karachi’s batting could not show any sufficient performance, except for the experienced batsman Shoaib Malik, none of the batsmen could play well.

Karachi Kings team could only score 130 runs for 8 wickets in the allotted overs in pursuit of the target.