The most awaited sports event of Pakistan which has developed as a brand is about to start after a few days. Though the celebrations and excitement are already on peak both on behalf of players including national and foreigners, the speedy covid spike is increasing skepticism in the hearts of spectators to whether enjoy Pakistan Super League (PSL) inside the stadium or just by sitting in front of TV screens.

In recent times, Pakistan Cricket is seen to be approaching to become the best of the best. Led by the young and talented Babar Azam, the team Pakistan displayed an extraordinary performance during the T20 world cup and continued the winning track even after the world cup with the same passion.

This has not only increased the trust of players in their skills but also bring back the interest of sports lovers from the country and fans from across the world towards Pakistan cricket. This is the reason why the excitement about the PSL is at its peak beside the worsening covid situation in the country.

Earlier, in view of the fast-growing covid-19 ratio in Karachi, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 percent crowds attendance for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 Karachi-leg matches which will be held here at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7, the PCB said on Wednesday.

“The decision means around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each match day,” it was quick to add.

However, to ensure their health and safety as well as others attending the matches, the spectators’ entry will be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, which are: individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated; valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium; wearing of masks inside the venue is mandatory and anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

“Spectators are the essence of any sports event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25 percent crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the HBL PSL 2022,” the PCB Chief Operation Officer and tournament director Salman Naseer has quoted as saying.

There is one important thing which is needed to be taken care of at every cost considering the success of the PSL. As we know PSL is a brand of Pakistan and its success will definitely be a good source of presenting a positive phase of Pakistan as always.

To make the PSL a success, it lies with us to act as a responsible citizens and that begins from right now. Those who are unvaccinated must go for vaccination, those having the first doze should go for the second, and those with complete vaccination must visit the centers for the booster dose.

Besides this, the spectators visiting the stadium for watching live matches must make ensure to abide by the SOPs enforced by the management. This way we will be able to make Pakistan’s sports brand ‘PSL’ successful and can give a message of being a civilized nation to the foreign players.