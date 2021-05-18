Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is worried about holding the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PCB) in UAE after a delay in the final response from Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) delays response.

if the PCB did not receive a response from the ECB within the next 36 hours, holding the remaining matches of the PSL will become difficult.

The PCB spent Sunday and Monday awaiting a response from the ECB. PCB’s seven-member delegation has been in the UAE since last week in this regard.

PCB has worked out all the strategies of the operations and they are only waiting for UAE’s green signal. It must be noted that Abu Dhabi has been finalized as a potential venue for the remaining matches.

Meanwhile, local participants of all teams will undergo the COVID-19 Tests on May 18 and 19 in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

All the teams will leave for Abu Dhabi via two chartered planes, the teams of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will depart from Karachi while the teams of Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will leave from Lahore.