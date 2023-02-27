LAHORE: In today’s tournament’s 16th game, the team that made Lahore Qalandars history will face Islamabad United (Monday).

With their victory in the 15th match against Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, who had previously come under fire for performing poorly in the PSL, have climbed from fourth to third place in the points standings.

Lahore hit the greatest season-to-date total during the eighth edition of the annual cricket event organised by the PCB, making history in the process.

The batters built up a massive total of 241 runs in Sunday’s encounter against Peshawar Zalmi with an impressive show of power-hitting in the 15th PSL match.

They achieved the highest total in PSL 8 thus far and the third-highest total in PSL history as a result of their magnificent performance.

Islamabad United, meanwhile, has moved up the list after winning three of their previous four games.

The winner will also receive a cheque for Rs120 million in addition to the Supernova Trophy, while the losers will each receive a check for Rs48 million.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell, and Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), among others.

Islamabad United: Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr., Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, and Gus Atkinson.