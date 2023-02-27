KARACHI: To protest the rapidly rising inflation, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has called for a nationwide shutter down strike on February 27( today).

Monday will see a national “shutter down strike” across the nation, according to TLP chief Saad Rizvi (today).

Rizvi asserted that the country will back the TLP’s call for a strike from all parts of the nation, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). TLP, he continued, is speaking out for Pakistanis’ rights.

According to him, the TLP was compelled to announce the strike since the cost of vital goods and fuel items had skyrocketed. He urged the populace to support the TLP’s demand for a strike to end inflation.

Yet according to Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, the head of the wholesale grocers organisation, Karachi’s principal marketplaces, including Jorya Bazaar and surrounding markets, would be open today.

Inflation protests will be supported, he continued, but markets won’t be shut down.