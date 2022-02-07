ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday moved up the capacity of spectators from 25% to 50% and permitted children under 12 to enter the stadium during the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore leg matches.

The NCOC had permitted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to fill the stadium at 25% capacity in the Karachi leg and also barred children under 12 from the stadium. The PCB received flak for banning children from watching cricket at the stadium.

Fifty percent of fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed till February 15 and from February 16, 100% fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium.