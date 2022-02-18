Table-topper Multan Sultans have won the toss, decided to put Quetta Gladiators to field first in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Cricket lovers will see an interesting clash between two wicketkeepers as defending champions Multan Sultans will face 2019-champions Quetta Gladiators in their second meeting today.

Meanwhile, the Sultans will be relaxed as they have already qualified for the playoffs with 14 points from eight matches. It will be Gladiators who will remain under pressure as they are currently standing at fifth place with six points from eight games.

Possible playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Blessing Muzarabani