ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a special meeting with the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan to review the COVID-19 Vaccine availability situation in the country.

Minister Planning, in his position as Chairman NCOC, briefed the meeting that the NCOC forum reviews the situation on weekly basis and makes all possible efforts in collaboration with the relevant stake holders that the vaccine supply chain is not disrupted. He said that almost every country is securing its supplies in advance which builds a pressure to make immediate payments.

The Finance Minister was also briefed by EAD on the availability of credit lines with our development partners for vaccine procurement.

The Finance Minister said that providing safety to our citizens through the timely vaccine procurement is foremost priority of the government.

He directed EAD to start the process of availing the credit lines with our development partners for ensuring timely payments to the vendors as no compromise will be made on the health of the Pakistanis. The Finance Minister also directed Finance Division to ensure timely disbursement of funds as per supplies schedules.